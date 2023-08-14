MP: Tehsildar Gets Heart Attack After Tiranga Yatra, Dies On Way To Hospital | Picture for representation

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Tehsildar of Birsinghpur in Satna district, KK Patel, suffered heart attack on Sunday, after he and other officials took part in Tiranga Yatra.

Patel was rushed to the hospital but he died on the way. According to sources, Patel visited a local temple after Tiranga Yatra. He fainted on the temple premises, after which the locals rushed him to Birsinghpur primary health centre.

Later, he was referred to Satna district hospital where he was declared brought dead. Patel was recently appointed incharge of Birsinghpur tehsil. After he was declared dead, collector of Satna as well as other administrative officials reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.