MP: Teen Stabs Man At Bus Stand, Victim Hospitalised

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A minor boy attacked a 35-year-old man with a vegetable knife at the Satna bus stand on Saturday, leaving the latter critically injured. The incident took place after the minor, enraged by an earlier altercation, retaliated with the knife, the police said.

Both the victim and the minor sustained injuries and were taken to Satna district hospital. According to Kolgawan police of Satna, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon near the bus stand in Satna’s Kolgawan area. The victim, identified as Rohit Pandey (35), a resident of Gudharu and a construction labourer, was attacked by the minor following a heated argument.

Eyewitnesses told media that Rohit, accompanied by his friend Fauji Kushwaha, had arrived at the bus stand after completing work. While near a snack shop, Rohit allegedly joked with the minor, accidentally hitting him on the head with a metal bracelet.

The minor, injured and bleeding, retaliated with the knife he was carrying. The minor later confessed to the police that he had been sent by his mother to fetch the knife. He claimed that Rohit and his friend, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, assaulted him first, prompting his reaction.

Police have detained the minor and are investigating the case further. Both injured individuals are receiving medical treatment, according to the police.