 MP: Teen Dead, 3 Injured After Families Fire Over Land In Morena
There was a dispute between two parties for the land in Ardauni limits Rithora police station area of the district.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy died while three, including a woman, were injured in a gun fight that took place over a land dispute in Ardauni of Morena district on wee hours of Saturday. The injured were rushed to Gwalior district hospital. Police rushed to the spot and an FIR was lodged against eight people.

According to the information, there was a dispute between two parties for the land in Ardauni limits Rithora police station area of the district. The two parties entered into a heated argument over a piece of land, and they started hurling abuses at each other. The matter raged so much that sticks were used and bullets were fired.

Additional SP Rai Singh Narwaria said that there was a family dispute in Rithora in which there was a dispute over the well on the farm and the land around it. The firing took place last night, in which 4 people were injured, including a woman, out of which a 15-year-old boy died. While the treatment of 3 people is going on. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered against 8 people, continuous efforts are on to nab the accused.

