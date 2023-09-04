MP: Teak Trees Being Chopped Down In Bajna, Bijawar Forest Range Of Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Teakwood trees are relentlessly being chopped down in the Bajna and Bijawar forest range of Chhatarpur, right under the nose of forest officials.

The forest officials, as per sources, are oblivious of the illegal activities going on there. The practice has gone rampant in the forests linked to Ramgarh and Nayataal towns of the district.

Sources said that in all four directions of the forest linked to Nayataal, the chopped teakwood trees are ubiquitous. The case had also been reported to the chief conservator of forest (CCF) of Chhatarpur, who has still not taken stock of the situation.

No survey too, has been conducted about the number of trees that have been cut there.

It is noteworthy that the issue has been long-standing in the Bajna and Bijawar forest ranges from the last few years and the forest department officials have been unable to curtail the practice.

The issue has also put to question the conduct of forest department staffers.

Earlier, minister of forest, Vijay Shah had also issued orders to carry out strict action against Chhatarpur district forest officer (DFO) Puneet Sonkar, which remained confined till papers and no action was taken on ground.

CCF Sanjeev Jha, when hit up on the issue, told Free Press to send the names of the forest ranges in which teakwood trees are being cut and assured of action in the case.

