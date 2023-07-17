MP: Teacher Reaches School Drunk, Caught Unconscious In Undergarments In Shahdol

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): In Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol, a teacher reached his school in an inebriated state. The teacher was so drunk that he could not even walk. Seeing the condition of the teacher, the students got scared. The video of the incident went viral on Monday.

According to the local reports, the teacher is identified as Aman Singh, posted at government primary school Bakibra under development block Jaisingh Nagar of tribal-dominated district Shahdol.

The Teacher Was Caught Unconscious In Undergarments

With faltering steps, he laid unconscious in the chair of the school building, after stripping down to his undergarments.

BEO Neelam Singh and BRC Jaisingh Nagar Ram Narayan Pandey said that they too have received a viral video of the teacher in an inebriated state. The matter has been sent to the BAC and the cluster principal for investigation.

