 MP: Taxi Drivers Take Overload Vehicles, Take Exorbitant Charges From Devotees
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Taxi Drivers Take Overload Vehicles, Take Exorbitant Charges From Devotees

MP: Taxi Drivers Take Overload Vehicles, Take Exorbitant Charges From Devotees

Hundreds of taxis, loader vehicles and pickup vans can be seen going towards the temples.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The vehicle drivers in Harpalpur take exorbitant charges from thousands of devotees who flock to Pathria Mata temple on Sundays and Wednesdays. Besides, they overload their vehicles, which may lead to accidents anytime.  Hundreds of taxis, loader vehicles and pickup vans can be seen going towards the temples.

A taxi driver carries more than a dozen passengers and bags and baggage on the roof of their vehicles, but there are not policemen to check them. When the issue was raised before town inspector of Harpalpur police station Rakesh Sahu, he said the policemen directed the taxi drivers not to overload their vehicles.

Read Also
Bhopal: Speeding Car Lands On Another
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Poll Process Begins, Officials Asked To Follow EC Orders

MP: Poll Process Begins, Officials Asked To Follow EC Orders

MP: Many Students Take Part In Yoga Competition

MP: Many Students Take Part In Yoga Competition

MP: 4 Profs Of Dr Gour Varsity Included Among 2% Best Scientists Of World

MP: 4 Profs Of Dr Gour Varsity Included Among 2% Best Scientists Of World

MP: Bhupendra’s Nomination Delights Party Workers, Leaders In Khurai

MP: Bhupendra’s Nomination Delights Party Workers, Leaders In Khurai

MP: Taxi Drivers Take Overload Vehicles, Take Exorbitant Charges From Devotees

MP: Taxi Drivers Take Overload Vehicles, Take Exorbitant Charges From Devotees