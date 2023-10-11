MP: Taxi Drivers Take Overload Vehicles, Take Exorbitant Charges From Devotees

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The vehicle drivers in Harpalpur take exorbitant charges from thousands of devotees who flock to Pathria Mata temple on Sundays and Wednesdays. Besides, they overload their vehicles, which may lead to accidents anytime. Hundreds of taxis, loader vehicles and pickup vans can be seen going towards the temples.

A taxi driver carries more than a dozen passengers and bags and baggage on the roof of their vehicles, but there are not policemen to check them. When the issue was raised before town inspector of Harpalpur police station Rakesh Sahu, he said the policemen directed the taxi drivers not to overload their vehicles.