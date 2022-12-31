MP Taekwondo Championship 2022: Martial artists bag 18 medals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The martial artists of Madhya Pradesh State Martial Arts Academy emerged as the overall champions as they won 18 medals at the 6th Cadet and 34th Junior, Senior Boys and Girls MP State Taekwondo Championship 2022, which was held in Sagar from December 27-30.

They won 15 gold, one silver, and two bronze medals. They won first place in junior girls, junior boys, senior girls, and senior boys categories.

In all, 18 Taekwondoins participated in the state championship from Madhya Pradesh State Martial Arts Academy and all of them won medals. In the cadet category, Mansi Kori of MP Academy won gold in 44 kg weight category. In the junior boys’ category, Anshul, Aditya, Afzal, and Sobhagya won gold medals. Ayushi, Poonam, and Ragini won gold in junior girls' category while Paaki took bronze medal.

In the senior boys’ category, Shard, Aftab, and Deepesh won gold medals while Deepesh Gharvi won a bronze medal.