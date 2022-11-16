MP Taekwondo Academy stands second at the 4th Aryan’s Cup Open National Championship, medal tally eight

e-Paper Get App
MP Martial Arts Academy Coach Rawat informed that eight athletes from the MP academy won medals

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
FP PHOTO
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Martial Arts Academy, Bhopal, wins second position at the 4th Aryan’s Cup Open National Championship 2022, organised at Tyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi, from November 12 to 14.

MP Academy coach, Vikram awardee Arjun Singh Rawat told the Free Press that "Our academy secured the second position at the 4th Aryan’s Cup Open National Championship 2022. In total, we won eight medals, including four silvers and four bronzes. All these athletes train at the MP Academy."

MP Martial Arts Academy Coach Rawat informed that eight athletes from the MP academy won medals. Some of the athletes that won medals are Madhu Singh, who won silver in the senior +67 weight category, Shivani, who won bronze; Ragini Mourya won a silver medal and Aditya Prajapati won a silver medal.

