MP: Sweeper slits dead woman's womb to take out stillborn at crematorium; video goes viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video went viral on social media showing a sweeper slitting the womb of a dead woman by blade to take out her 8-month old stillborn at a crematorium in Jabalpur, before performing the last rites. The Superintendent of police (SP) has given an order for investigation. The incident has been reported from Panagar police station. No one has been arrested so far, the police added.

RK Soni, station house officer (SHO), Panagar, said, A video went viral on social media. A clipping has been handed over to the SP. On the basis of it, the SP has given an order for investigation. Whatever the ritual is, it should be done in the hospital in a proper way or through postmortem. After the death of Radhabai, the in-laws performed the last rites in the presence of her parents. Earlier, the infant was removed by cutting the stomach of the dead woman which is visible in the video. An investigation is under way. After taking legal opinion, a case will be filed.

The incident is almost 25 days old, but it has been revealed just a couple of days ago from the complaint made by the parents of the deceased woman to the superintendent of police (SP) with handing over the video clip.

Radhabai was married on 24 April, 2021 to Gopi Patel of Panagar. She died on 17 September, 2022 in suspicious condition. She had an 8-month-old baby in her womb. The infant died after the death of the mother. The parents were then told about the death and performed the last rites in their presence.

Radhabai's body was taken to the cremation ground. During this, a discussion about her stillborn also came up. Some people said her last rites will cause misfortune. After calling the sweeper, the child was removed by cutting the dead woman's stomach with a blade at the cremation ground itself. People even made a video of it. This video has been handed over to the superintendent of police.