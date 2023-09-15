MP: Stockpile Of Weapons To Be Used During 'Election' Seized In Gwalior, Smuggler Arrested

Stockpile Of Weapons Brought To Be Used In Elections, 15 Pistols Recovered From Arms Smuggler In Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A huge cache of illegal weapons have been seized by Gwalior police on Friday. As many as 15 sophisticated pistols and one live cartridge were recovered from the smuggler's possession. It is said these weapons were to be used during elections.

According to the crime branch team, during a raid in Sendhwa, police were informed that a smuggler had left for Gwalior-Bhind with a consignment of illegal weapons.

Reacting to the same, the crime branch team chased him towards Gwalior with the help of technical assistance. The smuggler was standing near the waiting area of Gwalior bus stand with a white plastic bag full of weapons and trying to sell the same.

Four teams of crime branch were formed under the leadership of Sub Inspector Surjeet Parmar, Sub Inspector Rahul Singh, SHO Dinesh Singh Tomar & SHO Rajeev Solanki and they were sent to the spot mentioned by the informer.

As soon as the smuggler noticed the presence of police, he tried to run away from the spot. The alert teams surrounded the suspect and caught hold of the accused. He was arrested immediately. On searching the smuggler, a loaded 32 bore pistol was found in his waist and on searching his bag, 15 pistols of 32 bore were found inside.

According to the Suprintendent of Police, when initially interrogated, about the 15 illeagal pistols found, the sumggler said that he had brought them from Barwani village to supply them to Gwalior and Bhind.

He further revealed that he along with his associate makes pistols and guns. His expenditure of making the guns is Rs 4k whereas, he sells them at a price of 10k-15k

The accused also said that he sells his guns to smugglers from Gwalior, Bhind and Morena also, at a price of Rs 8k - 12k. Also, while selling the pistols, the smuggler keeps his face masked. Also, he told tha police team that he had supplied illegal weapons in the past too.

Currently, police are trying to dig out more information about his and his associates’ criminal record.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)