MP: State’s Neha Thakur Made Waves, Clinches Silver Medal In Sailing

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Neha Thakur clinches a silver medal in the Girls’ Dinghy-ILCA4 category with a net score of 27, at the Asian Games on Tuesday.

The Girls' Dinghy-ILCA4 competition comprised 11 intense races, and Neha finished with a total of 32 points. Her fifth race, where she accumulated five points, served as her worst performance and was subtracted from her total to determine the net score. She clinched the second spot, narrowly missing out on the gold medal, which went to Noppassorn Khunboonjan of Thailand.

Neha hails from Amaltaj village, Dewas. Neha's journey into sailing began at a tender age, and her talent was honed to perfection by the National Sailing School in Bhopal. She comes from a humble middle-class family, with her father Mukesh Kumar Thakur working as a farmer and her mother Reena Thakur as a housewife.

Last year, Neha won a bronze medal at the Asian Sailing Championships in Abu Dhabi, a victory that also secured her a spot in the ongoing Asian Games.