Madhya Pradesh: Despite Funds, No Proper Toilets For Girls In 1,916 Schools | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Out of 92,226 schools in the state a total of 1916 schools ranging from classes 1 to 12, are operating without proper toilet facilities for girls’ students, according to official data from UDISE 2023-2024. Only 7 out of the state’s 52 districts have schools with access to girls toilet.

This situation persists despite the state government’s ongoing promotion of the CM Rise school initiative as a model for educational excellence and infrastructure.

This failure comes despite the availability of ample funds. The school education department has a substantial budget at its disposal, and financial constraints are not the issue. The central government has allocated Rs. 3842.07 crore to the state under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (an integrated scheme for school education). This includes Rs. 2962.78 crore for elementary education, Rs. 844.85 crore for secondary and senior secondary education, and Rs. 34.44 crore for teacher education.

The situation is particularly concerning given the state’s participation in the Swachh Bharat campaign, aimed at improving sanitation infrastructure across the state. Despite constructing numerous toilets under this campaign, the government has failed to address the critical need for girls’ toilets schools.

Kumud Singh who advocates for girls’ right told Free Press that the absence of these basic amenities poses significant challenges for female students, impacting their health, hygiene, and overall school attendance.

In Khargone, 137 schools do not have girls’ toilets. The situation is similarly dire in Ashoknagar with 125 schools, Dhar with 107 schools, Vidisha with 99 schools, and Agar Malwa with 90 schools lacking this essential facility.

In Bhopal, out of a total of 859 schools, 14 schools are reported to lack girls toilets. Meanwhile, in Indore, 18 out of 1,174 schools are without girls’ toilets.