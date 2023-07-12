MP: State Karate Contest Held On Premises Of Maharshi Vidya Mandir | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): State karate competition was held on the premises of Maharshi Vidya Mandir on Sunday. As many as 400 players from different parts of the state took part in the competition.

The contest was especially among the participants of the sub-junior boys and those of the sub-junior girls. There was another competition among the participants of the senior boys’ category.

There were many women participants in the senior girls’ category. BJP’s district unit president Prabhat Sahu was the chief guest at the event.

Secretary of MP Olympic Sangh Ditvijay Singh, district sports officer Kumari Chanda Soni and others were present at the function. Aman Chhatri won the best fighter in Kudo contest.

He was given Rs 5,100 cash prize. Similarly, Ishani Mishra remained the best fighter of the women’s group. He was given 5,000. In the senior boy’s category karate contest, the gold medals went to Aditya Akole and Tanisq Vishwakarma.

In the girl’s category, the gold medals went to Ishani Mishra, Sakshi Patel and Pratibha Ahirwar. Many other participants in the competition won gold medals.

