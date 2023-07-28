MP: State In-Charge Of Viklang Bal Submits Memorandum To Home Minister Demanding Fair Probe Regarding Termination Of Teachers

Representative Picture |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): State in-charge of Viklang Bal, Hemant Singh Kushwaha, has submitted a memorandum to home minister of the state, Narottam Mishra.

In the memorandum, he has demanded fair probe in the case in which numerous teachers, who were fit, had been using the Divyang certificate to obtain the post of teachers.

He has also called out the suspension of innocent teachers as unfair, official sources said. Kushwaha has mentioned in the memorandum that several corrupt teachers have implicated the innocent ones in the case.

He even recorded a video of the same and said that all the innocent teachers who had been recruited were roped in on the basis of the certificate obtained from the medical board.

It is noteworthy that the district medical board had allegedly issued scores of fake Divyang certificates to various people. Thereafter, it came to light that a majority of the people had also been using the certificates to procure jobs.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)