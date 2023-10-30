MP: State GST Team Nabs Cracker Retailer In Balaghat, Accused Surrenders Rs 32L

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The State GST team raided three locations belonging to a cracker retailer and a medicine distributor in Balaghat, and cracked down on tax evasion worth crores of rupees, officials said. The team raided the firms named Phataka and Phataka, and Dard Go pharma company operating in Balaghat, where they imposed a penalty of Rs 32 lakh.

The team also raided the houses of the owners of the firm, named Kamar Ali, and Yusuf Ali. Assistant commissioner of the GST team, Manish Jain conducted the searches. The searches lasted for a total of three days, in which tax evasion of almost 3 crore rupees has come to light.

Such crackers were also seized during the search, which contribute to air pollution in the surroundings and have been banned. The firm had been operating on the basis of illegal and forged documents.