 MP: State GST Team Nabs Cracker Retailer In Balaghat, Accused Surrenders Rs 32L
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: State GST Team Nabs Cracker Retailer In Balaghat, Accused Surrenders Rs 32L

MP: State GST Team Nabs Cracker Retailer In Balaghat, Accused Surrenders Rs 32L

Assistant commissioner of the GST team, Manish Jain conducted the searches.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 11:37 PM IST
article-image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The State GST team raided three locations belonging to a cracker retailer and a medicine distributor in Balaghat, and cracked down on tax evasion worth crores of rupees, officials said. The team raided the firms named Phataka and Phataka, and Dard Go pharma company operating in Balaghat, where they imposed a penalty of Rs 32 lakh.

The team also raided the houses of the owners of the firm, named Kamar Ali, and Yusuf Ali. Assistant commissioner of the GST team, Manish Jain conducted the searches. The searches lasted for a total of three days, in which tax evasion of almost 3 crore rupees has come to light.

Such crackers were also seized during the search, which contribute to air pollution in the surroundings and have been banned. The firm had been operating on the basis of illegal and forged documents.  

Read Also
Bhopal: Onion Price Skyrockets, Situation Likely to Persist till December 
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: State GST Team Nabs Cracker Retailer In Balaghat, Accused Surrenders Rs 32L

MP: State GST Team Nabs Cracker Retailer In Balaghat, Accused Surrenders Rs 32L

MP: Set Up 28 Years Ago, Parasmania Police Outpost Lacks Vehicles

MP: Set Up 28 Years Ago, Parasmania Police Outpost Lacks Vehicles

MP: EC-Appointed Observes Inspect EVM Strong Room

MP: EC-Appointed Observes Inspect EVM Strong Room

MP Assembly Polls: Nath, Diggy participate in meeting held in Delhi to discuss party unity

MP Assembly Polls: Nath, Diggy participate in meeting held in Delhi to discuss party unity

MP Assembly Polls: BJP, Congress rebels in fray as independent candidates

MP Assembly Polls: BJP, Congress rebels in fray as independent candidates