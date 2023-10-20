MP: State Govt Fails To Crack Down On Illegal Loan Apps

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the rising fraud cases due to illegal loan apps, the state government is planning to crack down on such apps. It is also planning to create norms for only allowing permitted loan apps on the two stores. But the district cyber crime cell has failed to pull the plug on loan app fraud cases.

The highest number of such complaints were registered in July and the cases are on the constant rise. It may be mentioned that Bhopal residents have lost as many as 1.36 crore to cyber crooks till last month and 202 complaints were registered.

Only, seven call centre operators were arrested in August. Surprisingly, Senior officials of the district cyber crime cell seemed to be not at all bothered by the growing incidents of cyber crimes. Instead of taking some tough measures, they follow the routine measures, such as issuing advisories and propagating messages. Officials cited the lack of adequate police personnel in probing the cases related to such frauds. They added that by the time a team from the cyber cell leaves to other states to trace and apprehend the accused, other cases are reported at the cyber cell in the meanwhile, which leads to increase in the pendency of such cases.

Sources at the district cyber crime cell said employed people, often borrow loans from unauthorised applications/websites, which later abused them by morphing their faces in obscene pictures. Free press tried to follow the Ratibad family murder and suicide case of the Vishwakarma family, and it was ascertained that the key accused in the case are still at large.

No person should borrow loan from unauthorised applications: ACP (Crime)

Assistant commissioner of police (Crime) Sujeet Tiwari said that no person should borrow loan from unauthorised applications, which are not available on Play store and Apple store. He added that such apps seek access to phone’s gallery, data and contacts, through which they torture the loan borrower.

