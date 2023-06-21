MP State Badminton Tourney: Girls’ Matches End, Gwalior Girls Take The Cake

Badminton | Representative Image

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Girls’ category matches concluded on day 5 of Madhya Pradesh state junior ranking badminton tournament 2023 on Monday. The matches were held in the Under-17 & Under-19 categories, and were organized by Springfield World School under the aegis of the Madhya Pradesh Badminton Association.

It is noteworthy that the tournament, began from June 15 and witnessed exceptional performances by young badminton players from across the state.

The finals of the girl’s category matches, which took place on Monday showcased the remarkable talent and determination of the participating athletes. Semifinalist and finalist players of each category received cash prizes worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

The winners and runners-up of various categories are, namely

Girls Doubles U-19:

Shara Mehta (Gwalior), Aashita Dubey (Gwalior) beat Pranika Holkar (Indore), Gauri Chitte (Indore) by 24-22 17-21 21-15.

Girls Doubles U-17:

Anushka Shahapurkar (Indore), Ojaswani Dubey (Indore) beat Sanika Jagdale (Indore), Naudita Gupta (Indore) by 21-12, 21-19.

Mixed Doubles U-19:

Anuj Kale (Indore), Gauri Chitte (Indore) beat Adityom Joshi (Indore), Pranika Holkar (Indore) by 21-14 21-19.

Mixed Doubles U-17

Om Patel (Indore), Ojaswani Dubey (Indore) beat Ujjwal Goyal (Dhar), Tanishka Mihi Varma (Bhopal) by 21-17 19-21 21-14.

Girls Singles U-17:

Naudita Gupta (Indore) beat Mahi Pawar (Dhar) by 21-15 15-21 21-13.

Girls Singles U-19:

Shivani Choudhary (Dhar) beat Keya Chandani (Indore) by 21-18 22-20.

Boys Doubles U-19 Final

AdityomJoshi+Anuj Kale (Indore) beat AgadBaveja+MridulBhiryani (Gwalior) by 21-11 13-21 21-11.

Boys Singles U-17 Final:

Dev Kumawat (Gwalior) beat Angad Muchhal (Neemuch) by 13-21, 21-18, 21-12.

Girls Singles U-17 Final:

Naudita Gupta (MPBA) beat Mahi Pawar (Dhar) by 21-15 15-21 21-13.

Girls Singles U-19 Final:

Shivani Choudhary (Dhar) beat Keya Chandani (MPBA) by 21-18, 22-20.

On day 6 of the tournament, the finals of boys single's under-19 Category andBoys Doubles under-17 category will be held.