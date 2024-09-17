 MP: Springdales Senior Secondary School's Robotic Ganesh Idol Becomes Highlight Of Ganeshotsav In Narmadapuram
To mark Ganesh Chaturthi, the students of Springdales Senior Secondary School have presented a robotic exhibition using computer programming, engineering, robotics, and modern technology.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 02:08 AM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): As Ganeshotsav celebrations are sweeping Narmadapuram, various community groups are installing unique and attractive idols of Lord Ganesha, drawing the attention of citizens. Among these, the "Robotic Ganesh and Mouse" idol at the town’s Springdales Senior Secondary School has become the centre of attraction, with devotees from different parts of the city visiting to witness the creation and praise the students.

This project has captured the attention of onlookers with its blend of technical skill and cultural significance. In the robotic model, Lord Ganesha is depicted seated with his vehicle, the mouse, positioned in front of him in a garden.

When a person approaches the mouse, a proximity sensor detects their presence. The mouse then lowers its hands, picks up "durva" (a type of grass) from the garden, and offers it at Lord Ganesha’s feet. In turn, Lord Ganesha lowers the "modak" (a traditional sweet) from his hand and feeds it to the mouse, accompanied by soothing music. After a short while, Ganesha’s hands rise again, and the mouse returns to its original position in the garden.

