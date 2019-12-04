MP Sports Minister Jitu Patwari inaugurates 40-foot rock climbing wall at BU, in a bid to encourage rock climbing

Bhopal: In a bid to encourage rock climbing, state’s sports and youth welfare minister Jitu Patwari on Wednesday braved a 40-foot rock climbing wall at the Barkatullah University (BU).

Patwari appealed to the Union sports minister, Kiren Rijiju to promote rock climbing across the nation. The sport will make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

He also challenged the sports ministers of all the states to do rock climbing and to promote the same.

The minister also gave a new slogan, ‘Chadhega Madhya Pradesh, Badhega Madhya Pradesh’.

Addressing the media persons here, Patwari said that Rijju appreciated the efforts made by MP government to promote sports in the state.

Safety of female players is top priority: Amid concerns over women safety, state’s sports minister announced that a female sports officer would always accompany every female player taking part in any competition.

Players’ economic status to be improved: Patwari said it is the priority of the state government to improve the financial condition of the medalists in the state. He said new policies of the sports department would be made for the betterment of the players and to promote sports in the state.

Medical and life insurance for the players: He also announced that MP has become the first state to cover the medical and life insurance of the players in the state sports academy. The players can avail free-of-cost medical benefits up to Rs 2 lakh.

5 percent reservation in government jobs: The minister said that a bill would be put up in Vidhan Sabha to get a nod for the five percent reservation in government jobs for the players in the state. He said amendments are being made the schemes of the sports department to provide 5% reservation to the players in the state.