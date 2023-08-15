 MP Speaker & Minister Fall Ill During Independence Day Speeches
Kajal Kumari IANSUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 02:47 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker and a state minister on Tuesday briefly fell ill during the Independence Day celebrations.

Speaker Girish Gautam felt dizzy while he was getting ready for his speech in his home district Rewa. Gautam's condition was noticed by the security personnel and officials of the district administration present on the stage. However, his condition was reported better soon after.

Narendra Mishra, who is Girish Gautam's secretary, talking to IANS said, "His throat dried up due to hectic schedule and long speech, so he sat on a chair to take a glass of water. His condition is good and after that incident, he addressed the gathering at a government school in Devtalab. He is fine now."

State health minister Dr. Prabhuram Chowdhary fell on ground after hoisting Tricolour in Raisen district. He was taking salute when all of sudden he fell on the ground.

Administrative officials sent Dr. Prabhuram Chowdhary in an ambulance to the district hospital. The programme kept going on at the Home Guard Parade Ground.

