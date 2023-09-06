MP: Speaker Announces More Facilities For Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel College | Unsplash (Representative Image)

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Speaker Girish Gautam has said there was no degree college in Dev Talab a decade ago, so the students had to go either to Mauganj or to Rewa for higher education.

For the girl students, getting higher education was like a dream, he said. Gautam made the statement at an event at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Degree College on Tuesday when he inaugurated the Vidhayak up Kabaddi tournament.

Social worker Shivpujan Shukla realised this problem and requested Gautam to set up a degree college. As soon as the issue was put up before Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he gave approval for setting up a school in 2010.

Initially, the classes were taken in a higher secondary school. Then the college got its own building, Gautam said. He said that the students put up a demand for starting a post graduate degree college before Chouhan during his visit to Devtalab.

Now, the dreams of students have become a reality, he said. At the beginning, only 50 students took admission to the degree college, but now, the number has gone up to 1,200, the Speaker said.

