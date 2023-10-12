 MP: SP Inspects Spot Where Attempt To Loot Rs 36L Made
Updated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 01:02 AM IST
Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendent of police Deepak Shukla on Wednesday inspected the spot where youths riding a bike fired at a youth and tried snatch a bag containing Rs 36 lakh on Tuesday. Shukla also gave directions to the police team set up to search for the criminals who was involved in the incident.

When a resident of Barkheda Arvind Raghuwanshi was going to deposit Rs 36 lakh in SBI, three goons riding a bike fired in the air to create panic and tried to snatch the bag from him. He, however, foiled the attempt of the criminals. When the guard of the bank came out, the culprits escaped.

