MP: Snares Spell Trouble For Tigers, Leopards

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The snares set up by hunters to catch wild boars and other herbivore animals are also claiming the lives of tigers and leopards in the state.

There are many incidents in which felines got trapped in the snare and lost their lives. The efforts of forest officials to contain such incidents (mainly through awareness) are proving minnows and they are in a fix over how to control such incidents.

In November, an adult tiger died after it came in contact of an electric snare near a farm in Shahdol. Eleven villagers were arrested in connection with the crime.

A young leopard died after it got entangled in a snare in Panna South range on March 27. In December 2022, a tiger perished after it got trapped in the wire snare in Panna Tiger Reserve. After tiger got trapped, the snare, which was attached to the branch of a tree, uplifted the tiger, leaving it suspended in the air. The photos of tiger went viral on social media with caption: tiger commits suicide.

A few weeks ago, a tiger perished after getting trapped into the electric trap in Kanha Tiger Reserve.

Habitual offenders under scanner

Kanha Tiger Reserve field director SK Singh told Free Press to check the snare-related incidents, awareness and effective patrolling is done. Along with this, the activities of habitual offenders are tracked. As bike’s clutch wire is used in the snare incidents hence the bike repair shops are often enquired to know that if any suspicious person has purchased the clutch wire. Such shopkeepers are asked to keep the record of sale of clutch wires.

‘Increase patrolling’

Retired principal chief conservator of forest, Dr HS Pabla, said snare-related incidents are actually a complex situation. There is a need to increase the patrolling in the sensitive areas. A multipronged solution is needed to tackle the issue.

‘Feeble intelligence system’

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey said repeated incidents in which feline dies after getting entangled into snare show that intelligence system of forest department has become feeble. The intelligence network works on two side communication between forest officials and masses.