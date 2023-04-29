MP: SMS dangerous for Karnataka’s future, says CM Shivraj Singh Choujan

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Choujan has said that SMS (former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar) is dangerous for development of Karnataka.

Chouhan made the remark during his Karnataka visit for election campaign on Saturday. He took part in road show in Tumakuru and Bellari districts and addressed the two public meetings. “Only the double-engine government can save Karnataka," he told electorate.

In Madhugiri Assembly constituency, Chouhan slammed Congress for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a snake. "PM Modi is not a snake, he is the breath of the nation. It is due to him that students struck in war-ravaged Ukraine, Russia and Sudan were brought back safely. Could Congress government do such a work," he said.

BJP was the biggest party in Karnataka but Congress and JDS joined hands to grab the power anyhow,” he added.

Asking voters to support the BJP in the election, he stated that Congress, JDS were anxious to come to power at any cost but both cannot face BJP in field and therefore they were busy in hatching the conspiracies. He also accused Congress of trying to polarise voters by giving reservation on religious basis.

While addressing an election campaign in Karnataka on Thursday, Mallikarjun Kharge had said, "PM Modi is like a poisonous snake.” Kharge later clarified that what he wanted to say was that BJP's ideology was as dangerous as a snake and didn't mean to make a personal attack on PM Modi.

