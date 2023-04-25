 MP: Six held for gambling on IPL match car, 12 mobile phones, cash seized in Gwalior
The police team saw a car standing outside a residence, and when the team entered the house, they found six people using mobile phones.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
Representative Pic | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The police claimed to have arrested six people betting on an IPL cricket match between Hyderabad at Balwant Bagar in the city on Tuesday.

A car, a sum of Rs 29,000, 12 mobile phones, a laptop, three calculators and seven registers containing accounts of Rs 2 crore were confiscated from their possession.

Superintendent of police Rajesh Singh Chandel said when he came to know that gambling on a cricket match was going on in Balwant Nagar, he sent a team to the spot.

The police team saw a car standing outside a residence, and when the team entered the house, they found six people using mobile phones.

As soon as they saw the policemen, they began to run away, but the police caught hold of them.

They confessed to the police that they were involved in online cricket betting.  When the police team checked the mobile phones, they came to know that the speculators were betting on an IPL match by sending links to others.

The arrested speculators said they had 500 clients in Gwalior, Morena, Bhind and Datia, who are involved in online betting.

The gamblers said that two speculators in Gwalior gave them ID for betting.

