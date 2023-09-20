MP: SIT Set Up To Probe Rs 50 Crore PHE Scam In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the infamous scam of Public Health Engineering (PHE) department of Gwalior.

Earlier, a scam worth more than Rs 16.24 crore had came to the fore, and the amount now increased to more than Rs 33.80 crore. The scam amount is estimated to go up at Rs 50 crore.

An FIR has been registered against 74 people including five senior officials of PHE in this case.

Irregular payment in 71 accounts

On July 27, the Finance Department had instructed for investigation on suspicion of irregular payment of more than Rs 16.42 crore in 71 accounts. The interim investigation report was submitted on August 23. In which, the amount of scam had reached more than Rs 18.92 crore. On July 31, Chief Engineer PHE Bhopal had formed a five-member team under the chairmanship of Chief Engineer VP Sonkar.

After the FIR has been registered in the Gwalior police station crime branch in this matter, Gwalior SP Rajesh Singh has formed a SIT to expose the scam and its command has been handed over to IPS officer Hrishikesh Meena.

Scam amount may increase to Rs 50 cr

In the initial phase of the scam, an FIR was lodged against mastermind pump operator Hiralal and his nephew, computer operator and one other. Now, based on the report received from the Treasury Department, the police have made a list of 74 people including five PHE officials and it is expected that the FIR figure may cross 100. The amount of the scam may also increase to Rs 50 crore.

Notably, the scam was going on in the PHE department for the last 5 years. The scam money was being transferred by altering the accounts of deceased and retired employees. The scam money was fraudulently transferred to 74 bank accounts. At the same time, the report received from the Treasury Department has also revealed that fraudulent payments were made in 81 accounts.

Chief Engineer PHE said that since there is a huge difference in the amount in the finance and investigation reports of PHE, the further process will be completed after discussing with the ENC.

