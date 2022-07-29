MP: SI suspended for manhandling lawyers in police station in Anuppur

OUR STAFF REPORTER
BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh)
Sub-Inspector of Police Mangla Prasad Dubey has been suspended with
immediate effect after video went viral in social media showing him
pushing lawyers and misbehaving with them lawyers in the police station campus in Anuppur district.
Superintendent of police Akhil Patel taking cognizance on the video
has suspended SI. The SP in his order, said, “Video clearly shows misbehavior on part of SI Mangla Prasad Dubey. such misbehavior by police officer comes under violation of section 64(3) of MP police Regulation Act. So it cannot be tolerated.”
State Bar Council Chairman Advocate Vijay Choudhary had condemned the incidence. He had requested DGP for the action against police men involved in misbehavior. Advocates have welcomed the decision of Anuppur SP Akhil Patel.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)