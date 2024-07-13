Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday extended greetings to the public after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Amarwara assembly bypoll in Congress stronghold Chhindwara district.

BJP nominee Kamlesh Pratap Shah defeated Congress candidate Dheeransha Invati in the by-election of Amarwara assembly seat by 3027 votes.

"I am happy that last time we won the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat and this time we have also won the by-election of Amarwara assembly seat. This shows the relationship between the BJP and the public. I want to congratulate the people of Madhya Pradesh on this victory of Amarwara," CM Yadav told ANI.

"Today, I am in Mumbai but it is in my mind that I am with our workers and people of Amarwara celebrating the victory of Amarwara by-poll," he further said.

Meanwhile, state Congress Chief Jitu Patwari alleged that the BJP "misused the administration" and "the election was rigged." "The entire party and workers made united efforts. The misuse of administration that the BJP has made a trend is natural, it happened amazingly. Our workers had worked hard, there was change in people too and despite that, if BJP won the bypolls, that means the election was rigged. I think the people should see that and understand. The way administrative employees and officials are getting politicised, this is a danger to democracy," Patwari told ANI.

On the other hand, after winning the election, BJP candidate Kamlesh Pratap Shah gave the credit of the victory to the party workers and the top leadership of the party.

"The credit of the victory goes to entire office bearers of BJP, top party leadership, CM Mohan Yadav, state BJP chief VD Sharma, local leaders and all the party workers," Shah said.

Reacting to Patwari's allegation, the BJP leader said, "Jitu Patwari and Congress people have been abusing me since the election started here. Congress is used to using money and power in the election while the BJP contests and wins the election with the efforts of their workers." Besides, Congress nominee Dheeransha Invati alleged that the administration dismissed his request for the recounting of votes under the pressure of the state BJP government.

Last month, the Election Commission announced the date to hold by-elections to fill the Amarwara assembly seat. It became vacant after sitting MLA Kamesh Pratap Shah switched sides from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Lok Sabha election in March this year.

Shah along with his wife Madhavi Shah and sister Kesar Netam joined the BJP in the presence of CM Mohan Yadav, state BJP chief VD Sharma and others at CM House on March 29.

Notably, Chhindwara has been the stronghold of Kamal Nath and the Congress party. There are a total seven assembly seats in Chhindwara district and all the MLAs were from the Congress party. But after Kamlesh Pratap Shah switched sides to the BJP, now the Congress party has left with six MLAs in the district.

Besides, the BJP won the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency too in the recently concluded general elections.