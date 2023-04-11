 MP: Short on X-ray films, Gwalior hospital prints X-ray images on paper sheets
MP: Short on X-ray films, Gwalior hospital prints X-ray images on paper sheets

The matter came to fore after a patient’s attender at the hospital made a video of the hospital’s negligence.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
MP: Patients X-Rays being printed on paper sheets after running out of films in Gwalior District Hospital | ANI/File

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, the Murar District Hospital in Gwalior printed X-Ray of patients on paper sheets after it ran out of X-Ray films.

According to the hospital officials, they ran out of X-Ray film stock 15 days ago and had requested the administration to provide them with new stock. 

