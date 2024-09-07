 MP Shocker: Young Man Stabbed To Death Over Old Dispute In Full Public View; Accused On The Lam
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Shocker: Young Man Stabbed To Death Over Old Dispute In Full Public View; Accused On The Lam

MP Shocker: Young Man Stabbed To Death Over Old Dispute In Full Public View; Accused On The Lam

The victim, identified as Hrithik Verma, was standing near a Ganesh pandal when the attackers arrived, dragged him onto the street, and brutally attacked him with knives.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A young man was stabbed to death by five attackers on Saturday afternoon over an old dispute in Gwalior district. The incident took place at Rathore Chowk in Gadaipura, under the Hazira police station. The victim, identified as Hrithik Verma, was standing near a Ganesh pandal when the attackers arrived, dragged him onto the street, and brutally attacked him with knives. The prime accused, Deepak Tiwari, stabbed Hrithik multiple times before fleeing the scene.

According to reports, the dispute between Hrithik and Deepak had been ongoing for the past 15 days, following a comment Hrithik allegedly made about Deepak’s sister, who had left home recently. The tension between them escalated, and Deepak, holding a grudge, decided to take revenge.

Murder Weapon

Murder Weapon | FP Photo

Read Also
4 From Rajasthan Killed, 6 Injured As SUV Carrying Devotees From Bageshwar Dham Rams Into Truck In...
article-image

According to information, the incident occurred around 3 p.m. when Hrithik was standing near the Ganesh pandal in his neighborhood. Deepak arrived on a bike with his accomplices – Kamal, Rahul Singh, Sahil, and another unidentified individual. They grabbed Hrithik by his collar, dragged him to the middle of the road, and stabbed him repeatedly. Bystanders gathered as the assailants fled, leaving the bloodied weapon behind. Locals rushed Hrithik to Birla Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Hrithik, a native of Jhansi, had moved to Gwalior with his family 10 years ago. He was training as a confectioner. Police have detained two of the attackers, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to apprehend the remaining culprits.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Relief For Marathwada As Jayakwadi Dam Reaches Full Capacity, Lakes Supplying Water To Mumbai Cross 98% Mark Amid Heavy Rainfall
Maharashtra: Relief For Marathwada As Jayakwadi Dam Reaches Full Capacity, Lakes Supplying Water To Mumbai Cross 98% Mark Amid Heavy Rainfall
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Rajkummar Rao & Other Celebs Share Festive Wishes
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Rajkummar Rao & Other Celebs Share Festive Wishes
Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Admitted To Hospital In Mumbai For Delivery, To Welcome Baby With Ranveer Singh Soon (VIDEO)
Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Admitted To Hospital In Mumbai For Delivery, To Welcome Baby With Ranveer Singh Soon (VIDEO)
Odisha DEIEd Admit Card 2024 OUT; Check How To Download
Odisha DEIEd Admit Card 2024 OUT; Check How To Download

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NTCA Sought Help From Reliance After 3 Back-To-Back Deaths Of Cheetahs At Kuno National Park

NTCA Sought Help From Reliance After 3 Back-To-Back Deaths Of Cheetahs At Kuno National Park

MP Shocker: Young Man Stabbed To Death Over Old Dispute In Full Public View; Accused On The Lam

MP Shocker: Young Man Stabbed To Death Over Old Dispute In Full Public View; Accused On The Lam

Sir Apne Mera Match Dekha Kya? WATCH Prime Minister Modi's Hilarious Reply To Paralympic Judo Bronze...

Sir Apne Mera Match Dekha Kya? WATCH Prime Minister Modi's Hilarious Reply To Paralympic Judo Bronze...

K-Pop Fever Sweeps Bhopal As Regional Round Of All India K-Pop Contest 2024 Concludes

K-Pop Fever Sweeps Bhopal As Regional Round Of All India K-Pop Contest 2024 Concludes

'Disappointed By VD Sharma's Impotence,' Congress' Digvijaya Singh Sparks Controversy, Calls BJP A...

'Disappointed By VD Sharma's Impotence,' Congress' Digvijaya Singh Sparks Controversy, Calls BJP A...