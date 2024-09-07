MP Shocker: Young Man Stabbed To Death Over Old Dispute In Full Public View; Accused On The Lam

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A young man was stabbed to death by five attackers on Saturday afternoon over an old dispute in Gwalior district. The incident took place at Rathore Chowk in Gadaipura, under the Hazira police station. The victim, identified as Hrithik Verma, was standing near a Ganesh pandal when the attackers arrived, dragged him onto the street, and brutally attacked him with knives. The prime accused, Deepak Tiwari, stabbed Hrithik multiple times before fleeing the scene.

According to reports, the dispute between Hrithik and Deepak had been ongoing for the past 15 days, following a comment Hrithik allegedly made about Deepak’s sister, who had left home recently. The tension between them escalated, and Deepak, holding a grudge, decided to take revenge.

Murder Weapon | FP Photo

According to information, the incident occurred around 3 p.m. when Hrithik was standing near the Ganesh pandal in his neighborhood. Deepak arrived on a bike with his accomplices – Kamal, Rahul Singh, Sahil, and another unidentified individual. They grabbed Hrithik by his collar, dragged him to the middle of the road, and stabbed him repeatedly. Bystanders gathered as the assailants fled, leaving the bloodied weapon behind. Locals rushed Hrithik to Birla Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Hrithik, a native of Jhansi, had moved to Gwalior with his family 10 years ago. He was training as a confectioner. Police have detained two of the attackers, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to apprehend the remaining culprits.