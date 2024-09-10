MP Shocker: Woman Stabbed To Death By Brother-in-Law For Refusing Illicit Relationship

Representative Image |

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident that has come to light in Datia district on Tuesday, a woman was brutally murdered by her brother-in-law after she resisted his attempt to establish an illicit relationship. The incident came to light when the woman's husband returned home and found her body.

Investigations revealed that the father-in-law had aided the accused and even misled the police during the initial investigation. Both the brother-in-law and father-in-law have been arrested, and the police are continuing their investigation.

The police have arrested both the accused brother-in-law and the victim's father-in-law for their involvement in the crime.

According to information, the 30-year-old woman was alone at home with her two children, a six-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter. Her husband, who works as a cook, was away in Datia for a catering event. Seizing the opportunity, her brother-in-law arrived at the house and tried to force himself on her. When she resisted, he became enraged and attacked her, stabbing her in the neck with a knife, leading to her death.

The accused brother-in-law, during police interrogation, confessed to the crime. He revealed that he had been living separately in the same house after his wife left him and returned to her parents' home about a month and a half ago. Upon learning that his brother would not return home that night, he attempted to take advantage of the situation.