MP SHOCKER! Woman Kills 3-Year-Old Son, 5-Year-Old Daughter With Axe When Husband Was Out For Work In Raisen

Mother killed children with an axe |

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): A woman killed her 3-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter with an axe in Raisen on Thursday. The police arrested her after a short distance from the incident site.

The accused was identified as Radhika Adivasi, resident of Deori.

A case was registered in Deori police station and further investigations are underway.

According to information, Radhika cut the neck of her 3-year-old son (Dev) and 5-year-old daughter (Naina) with an axe, when her husband and father-in-law went to work. After killing them, she set the hut on fire.

When the neighbours noticed the fire, they extinguished the fire with the help of water. After that, they broke the lock of the hut and noticed both the children were bleeding inside the hut. The neighbours then informed their grandfather and father, who works at a dhaba about half a kilometer away from their residence.

When both of them arrived at their home, they noticed a burnt mattress near the girl's body and informed the police. The police reached the spot and started looking for her.

The police caught her while she was trying to escape and going towards the main road with a bag and arrested her. Further, investigations are going on and the reason for killing is not yet known.

Her husband said she was having headache since last two months and treatment for the same is going on. On the other side, neighbours suspected that she had an affair with a young man. He came to meet her at her home, when her children was also there, might be the reason she killed her children.