MP Shocker: Rehab Centre Operator Sodomises Patient, Inserts Gas Lighter In His Private Parts In Rewa | FP Photo

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): In a frightening incident, the operator of a rehabilitation centre allegedly sodomised a patient, assaulted him brutally and inserted a gas lighter in his private parts.

According to Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh, the victim has been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa for treatment. Police have registered a case under section 377 and other sections and arrested 2 accused. 2 other accused including the operator are still absconding.

This matter pertains to the Sankalp Drug De-addiction Center located in the University police station area, where a man was allegedly sodomised by the operator and his associates. The victim is a resident of Gram Panchayat Garhwa of Gurh, who was addicted to drugs.

FP Photo

To get rid of his addiction, his family members had admitted him to Sankalp De-addiction Center about two years ago. Three days ago the staff of the de-addiction centre called the wife of the patient and informed her that her husband has been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital as he was suffering from stomach pain.

When the family members reached the hospital, they found a big wound in his stomach. When interrogated, the doctor said that his intestines were torn and someone had hurt his private parts with a sharp object.

Later, the victim narrated his ordeal and said that he was sodomized and inhumanly tortured by the centre operator and his associates. He said that the accused used to tie him with a towel and assualted him many times. Also, they never let his family members meet him.

FP Photo

The victim also alleged that the operator caused injury to his private parts by inserting a gas lighter in his private parts, due to which he suffered serious injuries. On the complaint of the victim's family, the police have registered a case against five people including the operator under sections 377 and other relevant sections.

At present, 2 people have been arrested and 3 people including the operator are still absconding. The police are engaged in the investigation of this case. The University Police team along with the forensic team also reached Sankalp Drug De-addiction Center and carried out an investigation. They collected evidence and interrogated other people present there.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)