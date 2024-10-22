MP Shocker: Newly Married Woman Hangs Herself With Dupatta In Bathroom, Dies

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old newly married woman committed suicide by hanging herself with her dupatta in the bathroom in Madhya Pradesh's Pithampur on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Ankita Mori, wife of Anil, resident of Harijan Colony.

According to information, Ankita Mori made a noise with her dupatta, tied it to the ventilation window in her bathroom, and killed herself. It was reported that her husband was not at home and went to work when she hanged herself. As soon as the police got information regarding the incident, the police reached the spot.

The reason for suicide is not yet known. The police then freed her body from the noose and prepared a Panchnama. The police then sent the body to the Community Health Center for postmortem.

The police also informed Ankita's husband and her family members. The police have registered a case in Bagdoon police station area of ​​Pithampur.

Upon investigations, the woman's father, Guman Singh told police that she got married about 6 months ago. The father also mentioned that they have no idea on her daughter's suicide. Both husband and wife seemed happy with each other.

The police have established a track and started investigating the matter. Further details are awaited.