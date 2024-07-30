MP Shocker: Man Sets 42-Year-Old Lover On Fire After She Rejects His Marriage Proposal, Both Critical; Visuals Surface

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly threw petrol on his 42-year-old lover and set her ablaze after she rejected her marriage proposal in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Tuesday. The incident happened at Mastana Chowk in Jabalpur, where the woman worked at a flower shop. Frustrated by her constant refusal, the man reached her workplace and set her afire and then poured petrol on himself and ignited the blaze.

Both have sustained major injuries. A case has been registered against the perpetrator, who will be arrested after his medical treatment.

A video of the same has surfaced the social media platform X.

Watch the video here:-

#WATCH | Man Pours Petrol On His 42-year-old Partner And Sets Her Ablaze After She Rejects His Marriage Proposal In Jabalpur; Both Admitted To Hospital#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/GOdIKQUkAQ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 30, 2024

According to information, the victim is identified as 42 year old Sapna Yadav and the perpetrator is identified as Narendra Punjabi. According to sources, Punjabi was jilted by the fact that Yadav refused his marriage proposal. After the rejection, in anger, Punjabi doused her lover and set her on fire.

Narendra, who also poured petrol on himself and ignited it, was extinguished by bystanders along with Sapna. Both were rushed to the hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

The police revealed that Sapna, already married, had repeatedly refused Narendra’s proposals, leading to her complaints to the police about his harassment. Despite these complaints, the police action was insufficient, culminating in this violent act.