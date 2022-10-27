MP Shocker: Man bites off youth's ear over petty quarrel

Bhagwan Kohli, the victim, has been admitted to the district hospital in critical condition |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre incident has been reported in Madhya Pradesh's Kolaras Nagar Shivpuri district, where a man bit off an ear of a youth during a brawl over a petty issue, an official said.

The youth has been admitted to the district hospital in critical condition.

After getting the information of the same, the Kolaras police station has registered a case in the matter and a probe has been initiated in search of the accused.

The incident was reported to have occurred in the jail colony of Kolaras Nagar Shivpuri district on Wednesday.

According to the information available, a dispute was long-on between victim Bhagwan Singh Kohli and three youths -- Asan, Firoz, and Aslam -- all residents of the jail colony of the Kolaras police station area.

Seema Kohli, wife of Bhagwan Singh Kohli, in her statement to the police said that on Wednesday, Firoz and Aslam, who were in an inebriated state, barged into her house and started creating a ruckus.

Bhagwan Kohli on receiving information immediately reached home where the two accused began to thrash him.

The brawl turned so intense that Aslam bit off the ear of Bhagwan Kohli and then fled with the severed ear.

The kin of the victim rushed him to the health center in Kolaras from where he was referred to the Shivpuri district hospital for further treatment.