 MP Shocker: Love Triangle Leads To Murder In Chhatarpur; Wife & Brother Arrested
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 04, 2024, 01:27 AM IST
Chhatarpur(Madhya Pradesh): A love triangle led to the murder of a 28-year-old man in Siddapura village in Chhatarpur district. The police claimed to have laid their hands on the wife of the man and his brother in connection with the murder.

The body of the man was found in a dilapidated house in Siddapura village on July 15. The police began to inquire into the case after registering an FIR against unidentified murderers and laid their hands on them.

According to reports, the body of Hariram, a resident of Saddupura, was found in a dilapidated house in the village. There was an injury mark around the neck of Hariram, which indicated that the man was strangulated. When the police questioned the family members of Hariram, the needle of doubt was pointed towards Hariram’s wife Sakhi Patel and his brother Bhagwandas Patel.

As the police quizzed them, both confessed to having committed the crime. Hariram was murdered because Sakhi had an affair with Bhagwandas. So, both of them committed the murder.

On the night of July 14, Sakhi gave sleeping pills to her husband. When he fell asleep, she with the help of Bhagwandas strangulated Hariram with the help of a rope. Afterwards, they dumped the body in a dilapidated house.

