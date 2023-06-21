MP Shocker! Fake Doctor Serving At Govt Hospital Was A Drug Peddler, Arrested Along With 'Most Wanted' Aide

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman working as a doctor at Malegaon government hospital is revealed to be a drug peddlar. She had submitted fake MBBS degree of Gwalior's famous Jiwaji University, at the hospital.

Accused Pratiksa and her close aide--Mohommad Shafiq--who is 'most wanted' by the police, were arrested on Wednesday. The duo have been sent on remand for seven days. The Malegaon police are reaching Gwalior to take these accused.

Read Also Yoga Day 2023: 6 Quick Yoga Asanas For Glowing Skin

Notably, in Gwalior the cases of getting duplicate copies of MBBS marksheet are increasing day by day, therefore, the Crime Branch had asked Jiwaji University for 5 years of records. After 32 hours, the university has suspended 13 doctors.

Read Also Bhopal: Ajaz Khan Is BJP Minority Morcha Chief

Pratiksha - A Drug Supplier & Shafiq - The Most Wanted

The university management police investigation is under suspicion. Crime Branch ASP Rishikesh Meena, who is probing the entire matter, said that after gathering information from the Malegaon police, it has come to know that Pratiksha Dayma is a drugs supplier and the other accused Mohammad Rafiq is Malegaon most wanted. Malegaon police were in search of both the accused. At the same time, in the investigation, another forgery of the accused Pratiksha Dayma has come to the fore, where she had put a fake certificate of being a staff of Pulse Care Hospital in Mumbai during her job.

While the crime branch team is waiting to return from Malegaon, which has been camping there for 4 days, police officials said that the possibility of running a big racket selling fake degrees cannot be ruled out. After the period of 7 days of remand will be over, an application will also be made in the court to extend the remand period. The staff officers of the university management are also being questioned.