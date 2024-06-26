MP Shocker: Decomposed Remains Of Over 50 Cattle Found On Hills In Jabalpur; Outrage Among Hindu Organisations & Local Residents 

MP Shocker: Decomposed Remains Of Over 50 Cattle Found On Hills In Jabalpur; Outrage Among Residents | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a distressing incident, the remains of over 50 cows were found on a hill near Katangi town in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Wednesday. The gruesome incident is followed by similar cases in Seoni, Morena, and Mandla, raising serious concerns about cattle slaughter and trafficking in the state.

According to information, the local residents found the mutilated and decomposed body parts of cattle scattered across the hill. Among the remains were more than 50 heads and various other body parts. As the remains were totally decomposed, it can be suggested that the cows were slaughtered considerably a long time ago. A piece of wood used for butchering was also found at the spot.

FP Photo

Rage among Hindu organisations

The incident angered and prompted immediate action from local Hindu organisations and Bajrang Dal activists, who gathered in large numbers at the hill. After investigating the entire site, they informed the Katangi police.

A case has been registered regarding the matter. Also, sensing the seriousness of the situation, a huge police force was deployed at the site to ensure security.

FP Photo

Police promises strict action

Later, a team comprising police officials, municipal council members, and veterinary doctors arrived at the scene. They collected the remains and sent them for post-mortem analysis to determine the cause and timing of the deaths. Preliminary reports suggest the remains are several months old.

Local activists allege that cattle traffickers slaughtered the animals for their hides and meat and left the bones behind. The Bajrang Dal activists released videos showing the hill strewn with bones, indicating the scale of the slaughter.

Police have promised to take strict action based on the post-mortem findings. The ongoing incidents of cattle trafficking and illegal slaughter of cattle has been on rise in Madhya Pradesh which calls for immediate action to prevent such atrocities in the future.