MP: Congress MLA, fearing for his life, seen dancing with female dancers in religious function; video goes viral

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Babulal Jandel, who claimed to have his life in danger, has received serious backlash from the public after he was reportedly seen dancing fiercely to obscene songs with nachania at a religious fair in Sheopur.

Objections were also raised over calling dancers to a religious event.

A video of the same also went viral on social media, showing the MLA dancing to the beats of obscene songs with the nachaniyas (female dancers of a village)

The incident is reportedly said of a three-day fair organized at Rameshwar Dham located at the confluence site of Triveni in the Manpur area.

A dance party was organised in the name of religious and cultural programs.

A few nachaniyas were also dancing when Congress MLA Babulal Jandel also reached the stage and joined them.

