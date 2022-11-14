MP Shocker: Bicycles turning into junk in Jabalpur’s government school, blame game on between officials and suppliers

Bicycles turning into junk in Jabalpur’s government school | FP PHOTO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case reporting how government officials are sabotaging the schemes formed to encourage girls towards education, has surfaced in Jabalpur, where bicycles given to girl students under a government scheme are turning into junk lying in a government school.

Notably, the cycles were to be distributed in the tribal development blocks of the Mandla, Dindori, Balaghat, and Chhindwara districts. But accounting for the confusion and lack of coordination between the suppliers and the officials in the education department, they were sent to Jabalpur.

The blame game is on between the supplier and the officials of the education department.

This lack of confusion has barred the girl students of the tribal areas from the benefits of the government schemes.

According to the officials of the Education Department, the information about the mistake of the supplier of cycles has been given to the headquarters and soon the cycles will be sent to the respective districts.

Read Also MP: Body of infant found in drain in Jabalpur