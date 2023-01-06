e-Paper Get App
MP Shocker! 5 puppies beaten to death with hammer in Gwalior, case registered; post-crime video surfaces

Animal lovers of the city have become agitated after the incident and demanded to arrest the accused as soon as possible.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man bludgeoned five five puppies to death in Sarafa Bazaar area of Gwalior.

According to reports, the puppies were killed by using a hammer by an unidentified man, whose bodies were found on Friday.

“The accused brutally beat the puppies to death with a hammer and went away after leaving the hammer on the spot. When a man reached to dump the garbage in the empty plot, he saw the corpse of five puppies with blood stains,” an informer said.

A video was posted by Our Gwalior, an animal group page on Instagram, in which the reporter of the crime described how brutally the little puppies were hacked to death. "The puppies, part of a litter of six, were nearly 1.5 months old. One man killed them with a hammer. I have never seen such a ghastly crime in my feeding career of 12 years," said Sanjay.

Case registered by police after complaint by animal lovers

The matter was immediately informed to police, based on animal lovers' demand. Police started the investigation and also registered a case under Animal Cruelty Act against the unknown accused with immediate effect.

Madhya Pradesh: Body-worn cameras given to Gwalior cops
