MP Shocker: 5 members of the family found hanging in Tikamgarh district

Bhopal: In a shocking incidence in Madhya Pradesh, the bodies of 5 members of the family were found hanging on the noose in Tikamgarh district on Sunday morning, said police.

The deceased were identified as Dharmdas Soni (62), a resident of Khargapur town of Tikamgarh district, his wife Pooni Soni (55), his son Manohar Soni (27), his daughter-in-law Sonam Soni (25) and grandson Sanidhya (4). Dharmadas Soni used to work in Veterinary Hospital.

The bodies of four members were found in one room while the body of Manohar Soni was found in another room.

Police are investigating the matter and they are not sure whether it is a case of death by suicide or murder.