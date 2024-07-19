MP Shocker: 45-Year-Old Man Hangs Self After Months Of Depression; Son Killed His Wife In February | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old man hanged himself in his flat in Bhopal’s Kamla Nagar. It is being said that the deceased was depressed ever since his son murdered his wife. Unable to bear the pain, he ended his life on Thursday.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Sunil More (45) who lived in Shabri Nagar Multi with his family. This year on February 14, Sunil More’s son Raunak More (19) wanted to marry his girlfriend and take her home. However, his mother opposed this strongly. Angry, he strangled her to death. Ever since his wife died, Sunil was suffering from depression and he was living alone.

Police found the body hanging at his flat

On Thursday, he did not come out of his house all day. His daughter tried calling him several times, but he did not answer. She then sent a relative to check on him.

When the relative arrived, the door was locked from inside. Despite calling out, there was no response from the otherside. Later, they informed the police, who arrived and broke the door to enter the flat. Inside, they found Sunil's body hanging from a ceiling fan with a cloth noose. The body was taken for a post-mortem, and after the procedure on Friday, it was handed over to the family.

Kamla Nagar police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Son's Crime

On February 15, the police received information about the death of a woman named Nanda More in Shabri Nagar. She had injuries on her face and neck, and her lip was cut. The short post-mortem report revealed that she died due to strangulation.

Based on inquiries with neighbours and relatives, suspicion fell on her son, Raunak More (19). Initially, he tried to mislead the police, but eventually, under strict questioning, he confessed to his crime.

Reason Behind the Murder

Raunak told the police that after midnight on Valentine's Day, he asked his mother if he could bring a girl home. She immediately refused and started scolding him. Angered by this, he pushed her, causing her to hit the edge of the bed, which cut her lip. When she got up and slapped him. This enraged him further, and he strangled her with her scarf.