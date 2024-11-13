MP Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman Dies In Samata Express; Body Lies Unattended For 2 Hours At Bina Railway Station, GRP Office Was Only 300 Metres Away

Women's body lying at Bina Railway station | Dainik Bhaskar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old ailing woman died in the general coach of Samata Express on Tuesday. She was travelling from Pune to Gwalior with her 10-year-old daughter when her medical condition started to deteriorate.

The train stopped at Bina Railway Station for an extended time, and her body was dropped. What's further disappointing was that the body lay on the platform unattended for nearly two hours, even as the GRP office was barely 300 meters away.

The GRP officials and the railway staff finally arrived, and the body was sent to a mortuary. The primary reason for the woman's death will be clarified only after the post-mortem on Wednesday.

According to information, the woman was going to Gwalior with her 10-year-old daughter in the general coach of Samata Express. On the way, her health deteriorated and she succumbed barely 250 kilometres away. Her daughter screamed for help; however, no immediate medical help could reach.

Upon ruckus, the passengers informed the GRP and railway staff. The railway staff took out the body from the train and kept the body at Bina railway station platform around 3.46 pm. It was reported that the train stood at the railway station for nearly 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, the female cleaning worker tried to keep the girl calm. After half an hour, her elder sister reached the Bina Railway station by Chhattisgarh Express.

GRP police took 2 hours to commute 300 meters

It was reported that even then the GRP didn't reach there, which is just 300 meters away from the spot. The on-lookers informed that the GRP had been informed about the matter several times.

The GRP personnel took more than one and a half hours to reach the body around 5.20 pm and conducted Panchnama. The body remained there on the platform for almost 2 hours.

Following this, the passengers alleged that if an unknown body is found, the GRP reaches there quickly. If a known body is found, it arrives late.