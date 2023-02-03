MP Shocker: 3-month-old succumbs after being branded with hot iron 51 times for treating pneumonia

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): In an unfortunate incident, a 3-month-old infant died after her parents’ alleged superstitious beliefs led to a delay in proper medical treatment. The baby was allegedly branded with hot iron rod 51 times as a treatment for pneumonia disease.

The three-month-old infant Ruchita Kol of Singhpur Kathoutia village, who was suffering from pneumonia disease and also facing difficulty in breathing family was tortured 51 times with hot iron rods by a witch doctor in the name of treatment, due to which her condition got worse.

The family then admitted her to Medical College Shahdol for treatment, during which the infant died.

Collector Vandana Vaidh of Shahdol said the child did not died due to pneumonia and not because of burn injuries.

"The practice of treating small babies with hot iron rod in the name of treatment still continues in Shahdol district and to stop this practice Public Awareness Campaign will be launched," Vaidh added.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Four dead while trying to steal scrap form closed mine in Shahdol

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)