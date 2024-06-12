 MP Shocker! 3 Dead, Over Hundred Ill After Consuming Contaminated Water In Bhind; 6 Ambulances Dispatched From Gwalior, Morena For Emergency Aid
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Shocker! 3 Dead, Over Hundred Ill After Consuming Contaminated Water In Bhind; 6 Ambulances Dispatched From Gwalior, Morena For Emergency Aid

MP Shocker! 3 Dead, Over Hundred Ill After Consuming Contaminated Water In Bhind; 6 Ambulances Dispatched From Gwalior, Morena For Emergency Aid

Presently, 76 others are also reported to be unwell.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
article-image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Three lost their lives and over hundred fell ill after consuming foul-smelling, contaminated water from a well in Bhind on Tuesday.

In order to address the crisis, six ambulances were dispatched from Morena and Gwalior to transport patients to the Bhind district hospital. Additionally, three ambulances remain on standby in Foop.

Read Also
MP: 3 Killed, 4 Injured As Lightning Strikes Residents Working In Field In Seoni
article-image

More than a hundred residents have fallen sick as a result, with another seventy-six currently receiving treatment.

Around 70 individuals sought medical assistance on Tuesday night alone. Tragically, within three days, two elderly persons and a young girl from wards 5, 6, and 7 have succumbed to the illness. Presently, 76 others are also reported to be unwell.

According to locals, symptoms include vomiting and diarrhea, and some have experienced fatalities soon after consuming the tainted water. The severity of the situation prompted the referral of nine patients to Gwalior between 6:30 PM and 8:30 PM on Tuesday evening, with plans to refer a total of 20 individuals to the city.

Read Also
Bhopal: Fire Erupts Again At Vallabh Bhawan After Explosion In AC Compressor, No Casualties Or...
article-image

According to information, authorities had initiated efforts to install electricity poles in the town, connecting them to drains through machinery. However, residents suspect that during these operations, a water pipeline might have been damaged, leading to drain water seeping into homes.

Collector Sanjeev Srivastava assures that the situation is under control, noting that one fatality occurred due to pre-existing health conditions. Bhind's BMO Siddharth Chauhan attributes the crisis to the consumption of contaminated water.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Shocker! 3 Dead, Over Hundred Ill After Consuming Contaminated Water In Bhind; 6 Ambulances...

MP Shocker! 3 Dead, Over Hundred Ill After Consuming Contaminated Water In Bhind; 6 Ambulances...

MP: 3 Killed, 4 Injured As Lightning Strikes Residents Working In Field In Seoni

MP: 3 Killed, 4 Injured As Lightning Strikes Residents Working In Field In Seoni

NEET Row: Scrap Grace Marks, No Need To Reconduct Exam, Cite Candidates In Bhopal

NEET Row: Scrap Grace Marks, No Need To Reconduct Exam, Cite Candidates In Bhopal

MP: 136 Hearse Proposed, 4 Each In Dists With Medical Colleges, 2 Each In 42 Districts

MP: 136 Hearse Proposed, 4 Each In Dists With Medical Colleges, 2 Each In 42 Districts

MP: Air Ambulance Service Rolls Out, Will Be Free For Ayushman Card Holders Within And Outside The...

MP: Air Ambulance Service Rolls Out, Will Be Free For Ayushman Card Holders Within And Outside The...