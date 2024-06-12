MP Shocker! 3 Dead, Over Hundred Ill After Consuming Contaminated Water In Bhind; 6 Ambulances Dispatched From Gwalior, Morena For Emergency Aid

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Three lost their lives and over hundred fell ill after consuming foul-smelling, contaminated water from a well in Bhind on Tuesday.

In order to address the crisis, six ambulances were dispatched from Morena and Gwalior to transport patients to the Bhind district hospital. Additionally, three ambulances remain on standby in Foop.

More than a hundred residents have fallen sick as a result, with another seventy-six currently receiving treatment.

Around 70 individuals sought medical assistance on Tuesday night alone. Tragically, within three days, two elderly persons and a young girl from wards 5, 6, and 7 have succumbed to the illness. Presently, 76 others are also reported to be unwell.

According to locals, symptoms include vomiting and diarrhea, and some have experienced fatalities soon after consuming the tainted water. The severity of the situation prompted the referral of nine patients to Gwalior between 6:30 PM and 8:30 PM on Tuesday evening, with plans to refer a total of 20 individuals to the city.

According to information, authorities had initiated efforts to install electricity poles in the town, connecting them to drains through machinery. However, residents suspect that during these operations, a water pipeline might have been damaged, leading to drain water seeping into homes.

Collector Sanjeev Srivastava assures that the situation is under control, noting that one fatality occurred due to pre-existing health conditions. Bhind's BMO Siddharth Chauhan attributes the crisis to the consumption of contaminated water.