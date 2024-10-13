MP SHOCKER! 23-Year-Old Woman Hangs Herself Over Dispute With Hubby In Bhopal, Dies

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident has been reported from the state capital Bhopal, where a woman hanged herself over dispute with husband on Saturday. The reason of suicide is not yet known.

The deceased was identified as Khushboo Makode (23), wife of Bhanupratap Makode, resident of Betul. The police have registered a case and further investigations are underway.

According to information, Khushboo had an argument with husband Bhanupratap on Saturday night over trivial matters. Following that, she went to her room and locked it. After sometime, Bhanu noticed that his wife didn't come out since long time. He broke the lock of gate and saw her hanging.

Frightened, Bhanu freed her somehow from the trap and then, took her to Hamidia Hospital where doctors declared her dead. Notably, they both have been married for one and a half years. The couple resided in Vardhman Green Park Colony, located in Ashoka Garden, Bhopal.

The police was informed and reached the spot. The police inspected the spot but no suicide note was found due to this the reason for suicide is not yet known. The police have registered a case and further investigations are underway.

This tragic event underscores the importance of addressing conflicts within relationships and promoting open communication to prevent such outcomes.