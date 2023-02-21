MP Shocker! 19-yr-old kills uncle for pressuring his mother for extramarital affair in Shivpuri

Representative Image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old allegedly murdered his uncle for forcing his mother into extramarital affair and molested her, in Shivpuri.

Earlier on February 18, the police had discovered an unidentified body under a bridge. The victim was later identified as a resident under Chinor police station area. The victim was unmarried as he was deaf and mute.

Shivpuri Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Singh Chandel said, “After the death of his older brother, the man would allegedly pressurise his sister-in-law for an extramarital affair. When she complained about the incident to her 19 year-old-son , he lost his calm and allegedly murdered him.”

The accused works at a private company in Delhi.

Accused wanted to take the victim's property too

According to SSP Chandel, the accused wanted to kill two birds with one stone-- first he wanted to avenge his mother, second he had eyes on his uncle's share in the property.

The two friends took the uncle in a car on the pretext of drinking and later attacked him with a car jack. They, then put the body in a sack, tied a stone to one end of it and tried to throw the body in the Sindh river. However, failing to do so they left the body under a bridge.

The police have arrested the accused while his friend is still absconding in the case.

Accused's friend still absconding

Shivpuri police managed to solve the case with the help of CCTV footage from a petrol pump near the crime scene. The police first reached the accused’s friend’s house, but he was not there. Then the police reached for the main accused and arrested him. The accused has confessed to committing the crime during interrogation.