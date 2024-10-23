MP Shocker! 18-Year-Old Shoots Self At Market In Morena; CCTV Clip Surfaces

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old youth shot himself dead at a market in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon in the Ambah area of the district. A CCTV footage of the same has surfaced on social media.

After the incident, police was called and the bystanders surrounded the body. Police sent the body for post mortem. Police have registered a case and are currently gathering statements from witnesses and the victim’s family to investigate further.

Watch the CCTV here:-

According to information, the youth, identified as Gaurav Sakhwar, along with a group of youths on three bikes, arrived at Parade Square. They parked their bikes and dismounted. Without warning, Gaurav pulled out a country-made pistol (locally known as a katta) from his pocket and shot himself. He collapsed to the ground, covered in blood.

The sound of the gunshot created chaos in the market, and the youths accompanying Gaurav fled the scene on their bikes. Bystanders were left in shock as they reported the incident to the police.

Police Investigation

Upon reaching the site, the police recovered the firearm and an empty cartridge. Preliminary investigations suggest that Gaurav’s suicide was linked to a troubled love affair. His family was notified and rushed to the hospital, where his body had been sent for post-mortem. Gaurav was a laborer by profession, specializing in pipe fitting.